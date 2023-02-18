Kazakh weightlifters to compete in 8 intl sporting events in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2023, Kazakh weightlifters will compete in eight IWF international competitions, the National Weightlifting Federation said, Kazinform reports.

They are:

- IWF Youth World Championships (March 25 – April 1), Albania

- Asian Championships - Paris 2024 Qual. Event (May 3-13), Korea

- IWF Grand Prix (June 2-12), Cuba

- Asian Youth and Junior Championships (July 28-August 5), India

- IWF World Championships – Paris 2024 Qual. Event (September 2-17), Saudi Arabia

- 19th Asian Games (September 30 – October 7), China

- Junior World Championships (November), Mexico

- IWF Grand Prix II – Paris 2024 Qual. Event (December 1-17), Qatar.