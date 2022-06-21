Kazakh weightlifters top 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal tally
As the National Weightlifting Federation informed, the team grabbed 21 medals in total – 12 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze ones.
Besides, Yedige Yemberdi set a world record at the event and was named the best athlete at the competition.
Results:
Yerassyl Saulebekov (men’s 67kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined.
Yedige Yemberdi (men’s 73kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined.
Denis Poluboyarinov (men’s 81kg) - gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined
Nikita Abdrakhmanov (men’s 102kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined
Nadezhda Li (women’s 64kg) – silver in the snatch, combined.
Alexandra Belenko (women’s 40kg) – silver in the snatch, bronze in clean and jerk, combined.
Yerassyl Umarov (men’s 55kg) – bronze in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined.
Darya Balabayuk (women’s 49kg) – bronze in the snatch.
Alina Koliyushko (women’s 59kg) ranks 7th.