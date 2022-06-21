EN
    09:58, 21 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifters top 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal tally

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh team stood atop of the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships medal standing held in León, Mexico from June 11 to 18, Kazinform reports.

    As the National Weightlifting Federation informed, the team grabbed 21 medals in total – 12 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze ones.

    Besides, Yedige Yemberdi set a world record at the event and was named the best athlete at the competition.

    Results:

    Yerassyl Saulebekov (men’s 67kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined.

    Yedige Yemberdi (men’s 73kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined.

    Denis Poluboyarinov (men’s 81kg) - gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined

    Nikita Abdrakhmanov (men’s 102kg) – gold in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined

    Nadezhda Li (women’s 64kg) – silver in the snatch, combined.

    Alexandra Belenko (women’s 40kg) – silver in the snatch, bronze in clean and jerk, combined.

    Yerassyl Umarov (men’s 55kg) – bronze in the snatch, clean and jerk, combined.

    Darya Balabayuk (women’s 49kg) – bronze in the snatch.

    Alina Koliyushko (women’s 59kg) ranks 7th.


    Kazakhstan Sport
