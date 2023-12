Kazakh weightlifters won 6 medals at 2015 IWF Grand Prix Fuzhou China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan weightlifters earned six medals at the 2015 IWF Grand Prix in Fuzhou, China

The final competition day brought two more bronze medals to our team, Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation says. The results of the Kazakh team are as following: Saule Saduakassova 63 kg (90 + 118) - bronze Alexander Kim 69 kg (141 + 167) - bronze Farkhat Kharki 69 kg (130 + 160) Kirill Pavlov 77 kg (157 + 193) - silver Aidar Kazov 77 kg (155 + 192) - bronze Semyon Linder 85 kg (158+193) - bronze Nizhat Rakhimov (160+190) Assem Sadykova 69 kg (95+120) - bronze