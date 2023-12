PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Sukan-apa Zhaparova celebrated her 100th anniversary in the bosom of her family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The oldest woman in Pavlodar region was born in 1920 in Stalino later renamed as Aitei batyr village. She married a war veteran in 1947. She has 10 children and 20 great-grandchildren, pavlodarnews.kz reports.