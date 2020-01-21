EN
    12:40, 21 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh woman found dead in South Korea

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Body of a Kazakh woman was found in an apartment in South Korean city of Ansan, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    «According to the information provided by the city police, she was found hanged in a bathroom. Investigation and forensic medical examination are underway. The Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy provides all round assistance to the family of the woman,» Head of the MFA press service Nurbek Almashov said.


