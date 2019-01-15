Kazakh woman gives birth in a train

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 14 this year, Aigul Zhuzbayeva welcomed her baby girl in a train running from Shymkent to Almaty, the press service of Passenger Transportation JSC.

The young mom-to-be in the last month of her pregnancy was travelling from Shymkent to Almaty. The train staff helped her safely deliver her baby when her contractions began. The same evening she was rushed to the Taraz prenatal centre. Both passengers are feeling good now and getting ready to leave the hospital.



It is noteworthy, last year ten babies were born in trains.