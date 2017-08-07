Kazakh woman missing in Bahrain returns home safely

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspodent about the Kazakh woman, Tagina Khaitmetova, who was reported missing in Bahrain.

He says the girl has already returned to her family.

"She returned to Kazakhstan on her own and is now with her relatives. Her parents told us that the girl is OK now. However, she needs support from her family. She suffered a serious psychological trauma and is not in the mood to communicate at the moment. Therefore, we are clarifying all the circumstances," Zhainakov said.

As to the next actions of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, he noted that everything will depend on the girl's actions.

"If she decides to report that she was held against her will in Bahrain, we will help her bring the perpetrators to justice. All this time since the day the girl went missing, the Kazakh Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan were in control of the situation. In turn, the police of Bahrain did an efficient job carrying out a number of investigative operations," Zhainakov said.

Recall that in early August this year, Tagina Khaitmetova's parents appealed to the Kazakh MFA with a statement about the disappearance of their daughter. On July 27, Tagina flew from Astana to Dubai, traveling to Bahrain afterwards. 2 days later the family lost touch with the girl.