Kazakh woman with heart transplant wins gold at 21st World Transplant Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gulmira Smailova from Astana has claimed gold at the XXI World Transplant Games in Malaga, Spain, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh woman with a heart transplant collected the first gold medal in bowling for Team Kazakhstan at the games. Silver went to an athlete from Hungary. British woman won bronze.







Canada tops the medal tally with three gold and one silver medal. Coming in second is Thailand with two gold and one silver medal. Kazakhstan, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong and Australia are ranked third with one gold medal apiece.



As a reminder, this is the first time Kazakhstan takes part in the World Transplant Games. Team Kazakhstan consists of six athletes, namely Zhanibek Uspanov, Gulmira Smailova, Askhat Kalikeshov, Yerzhan Mukhamadiyev, Zhetkinshek Nurov and Apreskhan Khovdakhan, who will compete in swimming, table tennis and bowling.



