Kazakh women and men's volleyball teams defeat opponents in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The men's and women's volleyball teams are competing in the Challenge Cup Continental Qualification Tournament underway in Almaty. The first stage of the tournament ended with the victory of the Kazakh athletes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today the national team of Kazakhstan played against Australia at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace. The match crowned with the victory of Kazakhstan's volleyball players scoring 3-0.

A match was also held between the men's teams of Kazakhstan and Pakistan. The first set of the game ended unsuccessfully for the Kazakhs. However, the host team put itself together and defeated their rivals scoring 3-1.

On May 20, the women's and men's national teams will face the players of Chinese Taipei.