12:17, 15 April 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakh women hockey players become second in World Cup-2017 1st Division
ASTANA. KAZINFORM With 10 points Kazakhstan national team finished second in group "B" of the First Division of World Cup-2017, Sports.kz reports.
Team Kazakhstan beat Latvia (2-1), Slovakia (4-2) and Italy (2-1) and lost to China (0-2) and Poland (3-4 OT).
Group "B" final table:
1. Slovakia - 12 points
2. Kazakhstan - 10 points
3. Latvia - 9 points
4. China - 8 points
5. Italy - 4 points
6. Poland - 2 points