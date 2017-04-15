EN
    12:17, 15 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh women hockey players become second in World Cup-2017 1st Division

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM With 10 points Kazakhstan national team finished second in group "B" of the First Division of World Cup-2017, Sports.kz reports.

    Team Kazakhstan beat Latvia (2-1), Slovakia (4-2) and Italy (2-1) and lost to China (0-2) and Poland (3-4 OT).

    Group "B" final table:

    1. Slovakia - 12 points

    2. Kazakhstan - 10 points

    3. Latvia - 9 points

    4. China - 8 points

    5. Italy - 4 points

    6. Poland - 2 points

     

