Kazakh women's boxing team takes part in Nations Cup in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nations Cup is taking place in the city of Ruma on 8-12 January, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Best female boxers of Kazkhstan take part in the Nations Cup including participants of Rio Olympics - Dariga Shakimova and Zhayna Shekerbekova. This is the first competition of 2017. And the coaching staff sees it as a test before the key competitions of the year.





Kazakh team on Nations Cup in Serbia is represented by:

Alina Turlybaeva and Alua Balkibekova (48 kg), Zhayna Shekerbekova (51 kg), Dina Zholaman (54 kg), Aizhan Hodzhabekova and Nazim Ischanova (60 kg), Madina Nurshaeva (64 kg), Valentina Halzova (69 kg), Dariga Shakimova (75 kg), Moldir Bazarbayeva (81 kg), Lyazzat Kungeybaeva (over 81 kg).



