    20:39, 06 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh women’s boxing team to compete at boxing tournament in Serbia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team is to take part in the Nation's Cup international boxing tournament, Kazinform reports.

    The international tournament is due to take place on January 9-17, 2021 in Sombor, Serbia.

    Kazakhstani female boxers Arailym Marat (48kg), Dina Zholaman (54kg), Vladislava Kukhta (57kg), Rimma volosenko (60kg), Zhansaya Baltabekova (64kg), Velentina Khalzova (69kg), Marina Valnova (75kg), Gulsaya Yerzhan (81kg),and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) are to vie at the tournament.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
