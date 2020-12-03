EN
    11:49, 03 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh women’s ice hockey team victorious in EWHL match

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh women’s hockey team Aisulu has finished playing its sixth match in the European Ice Hockey League, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The EWHL match between the Almaty-based ice hockey team Aisulu and the Austrian women’s ice hockey team Lakers Kärnte ended with a 5:3 win for the Kazakh team.

    The Kazakhstani ice hockey players are to have their next match in the European Ice Hockey League on December 5.


