Kazakh women’s team comes 3rd at UEFA Development Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Petr Pak's team was playing against the Ukrainian team in the last match.

The match resulted in 5:1 for the Ukrainians. It was Madina Amirbek who scored the goal for our team, kff.kz reports.

In the other match Azerbaijan decisively defeated Georgia scoring 4:0.

Thus, the Kazakh national team took the third place, while the Azerbaijani team is the second. As to the cup, it was taken by Ukraine with 12 points.