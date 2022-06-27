EN
    07:56, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh women’s team earns 6 medals at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM From June 19 to 26, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, hosted the U17 and U23 Asian Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling Championships, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    The women’s team of Kazakhstan won six medals in wrestling.

    Laura Ganikyzy – 50kg (bronze)

    Ellada Makhyadinova – 53kg (bronze)

    Laura Almaganbetova – 57kg (silver)

    Diana Kayumova – 59kg (silver)

    Irina Kuznetsova – 62kg (gold)

    Alexandra Zaitseva – 72kg (bronze).

    In overall standings, Kazakhstan ranked third.



    Kazakhstan Sport
