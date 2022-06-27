07:56, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh women’s team earns 6 medals at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM From June 19 to 26, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, hosted the U17 and U23 Asian Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling Championships, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The women’s team of Kazakhstan won six medals in wrestling.
Laura Ganikyzy – 50kg (bronze)
Ellada Makhyadinova – 53kg (bronze)
Laura Almaganbetova – 57kg (silver)
Diana Kayumova – 59kg (silver)
Irina Kuznetsova – 62kg (gold)
Alexandra Zaitseva – 72kg (bronze).
In overall standings, Kazakhstan ranked third.