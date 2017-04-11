EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:37, 11 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh women take first place in 2019 UEFA World Cup qualification's preliminary round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the final game of the preliminary round of the 2019 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Kazakh team beat Estonia with a score of 1-0, Sports.kz reports.

    The only goal of the game was scored in the second time by Yulia Nikolaenko.

    Kazakhstan finished first with seven points and advanced to the qualifying group stage.

    2019 FIFA Women's World Cup's qualifying group stage will take place from September 11, 2017 to September 4, 2018.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!