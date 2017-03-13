Kazakh women win 2 silver, 4 bronze medals at wrestling tournament in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Women's Team has won 2 silver and 4 bronze medals at the 45th International Yaşar Doğu Freestyle, Women's Wrestling Tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform reports.

This is the first time, the Kazakh women’s team participates at the famous tournament. On the first day of the competition two bronze medals were taken by Irina Borisova in 48kg and Zhamila Bakbergenova in 69kg weight divisions.

On the second day, our women won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Ayaulym Kassymova in 60kg and Gulmaral Yerkebayeva in 75kg weight categories grabbed the silver medals. Bronze medals were won by Zhuldyz Eshimova in 53kg and Altynay Satylgan in 60kg weight divisions.