Kazakh women’s swimming team slides into Asian Games finals

Today, September 29, Kazakhstani Kseniya Ignatova, Adelaida Pchelintseva, Sofiya Spodarenko, and Diana Taszhanova finished sixth in the 4×100 women’s medley relay event to qualify for the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz. The team set the country’s record.

Sofiya Spodarenko clocked 26.45 in the women’s 50 m butterfly to advance to the finals.

Arsen Kozhakhmetov finished eighth in the men’s 50 m brass clocking 28.40 to qualify for the Games.

Diana Taszhanova clocked 8:48.46 in the women’s freestyle.

The finals are set to at 05:30 pm. Astana time.