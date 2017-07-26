Kazakh wrestler Asylzhan Tazhiev claims bronze of Deaflympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Freestyle wrestler Asylzhan Tazhiyev won a bronze medal in up to 97 kg at the Deaflympics in Turkey, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of Kazakhstan.



"In the first fight he defeated Belarusian wrestler, lost to Ukrainian in the second, and won the third against Kyrgyz, becoming the bronze medalist of the games," the statement reads.

XXIII Deaflympics kicked off on July 18 in the Turkish city of Samsun.

More than 3 thousand athletes with hearing impairment from 100 countries are taking part in the tournament.



Kazakhstan is represented by 50 athletes in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, track and field, swimming, taekwondo, karate, judo, table tennis, and orienteering.

The games will last until July 30.