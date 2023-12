BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Adlan Askarov won the silver medal at the ongoing U23 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

In the final bout Askarov lost to Cuban Reineri Ortega 0:10.

On the Day 2 Kazakhstan’s Daulet Tazhibay, Darkhan Yessengali, Dauletkazy Yesskali, Shamil Magomadov, Yusup Batyrmurzayev failed to reach the finals.