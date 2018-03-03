EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:26, 03 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler becomes three-time Asian champion

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daulet Niyazbekov (65 kg) of Kazakhstan won the first gold medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In the final bout, our wrestler secured an ahead-of-time win over Japan's Daichi Takatani scoring 11-0. For Daulet, it was the third time he became a champion of the Asian Championships as he proved to be the best in 2015 and 2016 as well.

    In addition, two other Kazakh athletes bagged bronze medals. Meirzhan Ashirov (70 kg) defeated Mongolian Byambadorj Baterdene (4-3), while Zhandos Ismailov (57 kg) was stronger than Iranian Nader Hajaghania (10-3).

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!