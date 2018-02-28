EN
    19:58, 28 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler becomes two-time Asian champion

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler Almat Kebispayev won a gold medal in the 67 kg weight division at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships which is underway in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In the finals, Almat Kebispayev defeated Tsuchika Shimoyamada of Japan scoring 5-1.

    For Kebispayev, it was the second gold medal at the Asian Championships as he was the best on the continent in 2011. Moreover, our wrestler partook in the finals of the tournament in 2009 and 2017.

    Two more Kazakh wrestlers Demeu Zhadrayev and Askhat Dilmukhamedov will also compete in the final matches of the 2018 Asian Championships.

    Yesterday, Kazakhstan's athletes bagged three bronze medals.

     

