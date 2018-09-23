15:58, 23 September 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh wrestler claims bronze at Junior World Championships in Slovakia
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestler Serik Bakhytkhanov (97 kg weight class) won a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships held in Slovakia, the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation informs.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh athlete lost to an American wrestler. However, in the third-place match, Bakhytkhanov demonstrated brilliant wrestling skills and defeated his opponent from the Republic of Korea by a score of 12-8.
Earlier, Serik Bakhytkhanov secured victories over Orkhon Hasanov of Azerbaijan and Danila Stasyuk of Ukraine.