EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 13 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler clinches silver at 2017 Asian Wrestling Championship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zhuldyz Eshimova has claimed silver at the 2017 Asian Female Wrestling Championship in New Delhi, India this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Eshimova lost to Japanese wrestler Mayu Mukaida in the Women's 53kg final bout. She defeated wrestlers from Taipei and South Korea on her way to the final.

    Other Kazakhstani wrestlers Irina Borisova (48kg) and Ayaulym Kassymova (60kg) won bronze medals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!