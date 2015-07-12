EN
    10:10, 12 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler Dastan Zarlyhanov wins Asian championship (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Dastan Zarlyhanov has won gold at the Asian Championship in Greco-Roman wrestling among young people.

    Dastan Zarlyhanov is a graduate of the sports school named after T.Ualiyeva, Zhaksynskoi district of Akmola region. At the moment the young athlete studies at the school of higher sportsmanship in Akmola region. Winning the championship of Asia Dastan has become the master of sports of the international class. He is coached by Yegor Mukshtadt. The winners of the continental championship became Dastan Zarlyhanov (55 kg) and Husein Mutsolgov (84 kg), Tamerlan Shadukayev won a silver medal (74 kg), bronze medals went to Shaharbek Rahman (66 kg) and Tsarkis Pshenichnikov (96 kg). The Asian Wrestling Championship will end on 12 July.

