    10:09, 22 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov wins gold at the Asian Championship in Bangkok

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Bangkok is hosting the Asian Championship in freestyle wrestling.

    Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov (Kyzylorda) has won the gold medal of the championship.
    According to the regional department of physical culture and sports, Niyazbekov performed on February 21 in the weight category of 61 kg. He won his opponent from Iran with a score of 10:0.
    It is worth noting, that Daulet is coached by Abutalip Amanov - honored coach of Kazakhstan. Thus, Kazakhstani wrestler has the title of the double champion of Asia.
