    15:10, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler fails to advance to Olympic Games quarterfinals

    Kazakh wrestler fails to advance to Olympic Games quarterfinals
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov lost in the men’s 86 kg 1/8 final at the now-running Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    He lost to Aaron Brooks of the U.S. 4:3 and failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

    Today the Kazakh athletes are expected to vie for top honors in rhythmic gymnastics, modern pentathlon, canoe sprint, sport climbing and wrestling.

     

