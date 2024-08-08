Kazakh wrestler fails to advance to Olympic Games quarterfinals

Kazakh freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov lost in the men’s 86 kg 1/8 final at the now-running Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

He lost to Aaron Brooks of the U.S. 4:3 and failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Today the Kazakh athletes are expected to vie for top honors in rhythmic gymnastics, modern pentathlon, canoe sprint, sport climbing and wrestling.