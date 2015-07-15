Kazakh wrestler Guzel Manyurova grabs silver at Spanish Grand Prix

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guzel Manyurova of Kazakhstan (weight category 75 kg) has defeated Kendall Reusing, then Victoria Francis (both from USA) and Maider Unda, according to VKontakte.

In the final, Kazakh wrestler lost out to Erica Wiebe of Canada, winner of Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix in 2015. Greco-Roman female wrestling competition has been attended by 136 athletes from 22 countries. Kazakhstan presented 10 members of the national team. Tatyana Amanzhol (48 kg), Zhuldyz Yeshimova (53 kg), Irina Kisel (55 kg) and Aiym Abdildina (58 kg) took fifth places in their weight categories, sports.kz informs.