Kazakh wrestler lost at the Olympic Games repechage round 2

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Alisher Yergali was defeated in the men’s 97 kg Olympic Games repechage round 2 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh wrestler lost to Amir Ali Azarpira of Iran and a chance to vie for bronze. Their bout ended with a score of 6:1 in favor of the Iranian wrestler.

As earlier reported, Kazakh field and track athlete Zhanna Mamazhanova finished 33rd at the Olympic Games Athletics Marathon clocking 02:30:51.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the line first to win the gold medal clocking 02:22:55 followed by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa with 02:22:58 and Kenyan Hellen Obiri with 02:23:10.

13 sets of medals are to be decided on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris on August 11.