ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Iskhar Kurbayev won gold medal at the now-running U20 World Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh defeated Azerbaijan’s wrestler in the men’s 55 kg final bout 5:1. On his way to the final he beat rivals from Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.