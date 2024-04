Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Alimkhan Syzdykov won a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Syzdykov defeated Roman Kim of Kyrgyzstan in the 130 kg semifinal bout at the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek.

Notably, today Kazakhstan’s Aidos Sultangali and Demeu Zhadrayev also won Greco-Roman Olympic berths.