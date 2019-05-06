Kazakh wrestler ranks third in the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - United World Wrestling (UWW) has updated its world rankings. Having successfully competed at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Xian, China, Meirzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan soared to the third place among the Greco-Roman wrestlers, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the men's U60 kg Greco-Roman wrestling rankings, Aidos Sultangali scored 25 points and, therefore, took the ninth spot. In the U82 kg weight class, Maksat Yerezhepov (30 points) ranks seventh in the world.



In the U57 kg freestyle wrestling rankings, Nurislam Sanayev (40 points) is third. In the U70 kg, Nurkozha Kaipanov (20 points) is at the 9th spot of the rankings. Daniyar Kaisanov ranks 10th in the U74 kg weight division.

Having scored 28 points in women's wrestling, Kazakhstan's Marina Sedneva now ranks third.