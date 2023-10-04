EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:31, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler settles for Greco-Roman wrestling silver in Hangzhou

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet lost in the Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg final taking home silver at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Shermakhanbet faced Japanese wrestler Katsuaki Endo in the final losing 3:4 to the opponent.

    Presently, Kazakhstan is placed 13th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 11 silver and 32 bronze medals.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!