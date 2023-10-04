Kazakh wrestler settles for Greco-Roman wrestling silver in Hangzhou

Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet lost in the Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg final taking home silver at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Shermakhanbet faced Japanese wrestler Katsuaki Endo in the final losing 3:4 to the opponent.

Presently, Kazakhstan is placed 13th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 11 silver and 32 bronze medals.