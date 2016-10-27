Kazakh wrestler Tigiyev loses Beijing Olympics silver for doping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced disqualification of nine athletes from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing after re-analyzing their samples stored from the Olympics.

Sadly, Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Taimuraz Tigiyev who won silver in Men's 84-96kg category was among those athletes. Tigiyev tested positive for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol).



The IOC Disciplinary Commission consisting of Denis Oswald (Chairman), Gunilla Lindberg and Ugur Erdener obligated the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan to return the silver medal, the medalist pin and the diploma obtained by Tigiyev at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.



The commission's decision entered into force immediately.



Azerbaijani weightlifter Sardar Hasanov, Cuban and Spanish track-and-field athletes Wilfredo Martinez and Josephine Onyia, Uzbek wrestler Soslan Tigiev, Russian runner Ekaterina Volkova, Ukrainian weightlifter Olha Korobka, Belarusian weightlifters Nastassia Novikava and Andrei Rybakov were disqualified as well.