ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baku hosted the finals of UWW Golden Grand Prix, Sports.kz reported.

Greco-Roman style wrestler Nurmakhan Tinaliyev, weight category 130 kg, has lost to local athlete Sabah Sariyati - 3:7. In the semifinals Tinaliyev won a sportsman from China - 4:0 and Russia - 4:1. In the qualification he defeated Belarusian Ioseb Chugoshvili - 4:0. In the weight category up to 66 kilograms Dameu Zhadrayev in 1/8 finals lost to Kamran Mammadov (Azerbaijan) - 0:4, and therefore faced and lost to Zaur Kabaloyev of Russia - 0:8. In qualifying round in the weight category up to 75 kg Darkhan Bayahmetov lost to American Andy Bisek - 0: 2, while in the weight category up to 80 kg Zhasulan Koshanov lost to Turk Dogan Goktasu - 0:4. Prize money at this event includes $10,000 to champions, $5,000 to silver medalists and $2,000 for bronze medalists.