Kazakh wrestler to fight for Greco-Roman wrestling gold in Hangzhou

Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet is set to fight for gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Shermakhanbet stormed into the Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg final where he will face Japanese wrestler Katsuaki Endo.

Other Kazakhstani wrestlers Aidos Sultangali (-60kg), Azat Sadykov (-77kg) and Maksat Sailau (-87kg) will vie for bronze.

The wrestlers are gearing up for their respective fights which will start at 15:00 pm Astana time.