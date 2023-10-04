EN
    12:18, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler to fight for Greco-Roman wrestling gold in Hangzhou

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

     Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet is set to fight for gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Shermakhanbet stormed into the Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg final where he will face Japanese wrestler Katsuaki Endo.

    Other Kazakhstani wrestlers Aidos Sultangali (-60kg), Azat Sadykov (-77kg) and Maksat Sailau (-87kg) will vie for bronze.

    The wrestlers are gearing up for their respective fights which will start at 15:00 pm Astana time.

