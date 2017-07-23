Kazakh wrestler wins bronze at 2017 Summer Deaflympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Khairatkhan Shonkhu hauled bronze in Men's 130kg weight category at the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, Kazinform reports.

Shonkhu lost the first fight against a wrestler from Greece, but collected bronze by defeating a Turkish wrestler.



Over 3,000 athletes from 100 countries of the world gathered in Samsun for the 23rd Deaflympics on July 18. Kazakhstan is represented by 50 athletes who will vie for medals in 9 sports, including Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, track and field athletics, swimming, karate, judo, table tennis and more.