BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Yussup Batyrmurzayev won the bronze medal at the ongoing Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Batyrmurzayev gained the upper hand in the final bout vs Georgia’s Zuriko Urtashvili scoring 13:2.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Adlan Askarov added silver to the country’s tally.