    20:50, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh wrestler wins bronze in consolation fight at Asian Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov won bronze at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Nursultan Tursynov won bronze in the 87kg consolation fight against Kyrgyz Melis Aitbekov 7-2.

    The Kazakhstani made it to the consolation final after losing to Iranian Naser Alizadeh in the semi-final.

    Notably, the Kazakh team has already won four medals at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.


    Kazakhstan Sport
