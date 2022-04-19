20:50, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh wrestler wins bronze in consolation fight at Asian Championships
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov won bronze at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Nursultan Tursynov won bronze in the 87kg consolation fight against Kyrgyz Melis Aitbekov 7-2.
The Kazakhstani made it to the consolation final after losing to Iranian Naser Alizadeh in the semi-final.
Notably, the Kazakh team has already won four medals at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.