Kazakh wrestler wins bronze in consolation fight at Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov won bronze at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Nursultan Tursynov won bronze in the 87kg consolation fight against Kyrgyz Melis Aitbekov 7-2.

The Kazakhstani made it to the consolation final after losing to Iranian Naser Alizadeh in the semi-final.

Notably, the Kazakh team has already won four medals at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.