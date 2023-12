SOFIA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Samatbek Izimgali won the top honors at the World Cadet Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Sofia, Bulgaria, Olympic.kz reports.

In the 45 kg final event Izimgali defeated Uzbekistan’s Asadbek Bakhramov to pick the gold medal.

As earlier reported, Yerbol Kamaliyev and Maksat Sailau of Kazakhstan also added two bronze medals to the country’s tally.