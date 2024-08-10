Kazakh Alisher Yergali lost to world champion at Olympic Games quarterfinals

Kazakh wrestler Alisher Yergali lost to world champion Akhmed Tazhudinov from Bahrain in the men’s 97 kg quarterfinals at the Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Their bout ended with a score of 14:2 in favor of the Bahrain wrestler. Alisher still has a chance to vie for bronze, if Tazhudinov progresses to the finals Alisher will fight in the repechage round.

As reported earlier, more winners of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris are to be announced today, August 10.

38 sets of medals are to be awarded in 21 sports, including handball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, water polo, wrestling, sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics, modern pentathlon, and others.

The Team of Kazakhstan is to vie for top honors in modern pentathlon, freestyle wrestling, breaking and track cycling.