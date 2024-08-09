Kazakh wrestler Yusup Batirmurzaev fails to reach Olympic Games quarterfinals

Today, August 9, Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Yusup Batirmurzaev failed to advance to the men's 125 kg quarterfinals at the now-running 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani wrestler was defeated by Robert Baran of Poland in the 1/8 final clash with a score of 4-1.

Earlier it was reported that taekwondo practitioner Batyrkhan Toleugali failed to propel to the men’s 80kg quarterfinals. Two-time world champion Simone Alessio of Italy defeated the Kazakhstani athlete.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstani athletes have hauled seven medals so far. Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov took home gold. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay are silver medalists. Air rifle shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le, judoka Gusman Kyrgzybayev as well as boxer Nazym Kyzaibay captured bronze medals.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.