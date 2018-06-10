Kazakh wrestlers bag 2 gold medals at Mongolia Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ‘Mongolia Open' International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament is underway in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. On the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestlers won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling.

Adilet Daulanbayev and Bakdaulet Almentay became the champions of the international tournament after wrestling down their opponents in the 86 kg and the 97 kg weight divisions, respectively.

Sayatbek Okasov (65 kg) struck silver, while Daniyar Kaisanov (74 kg) gained bronze.