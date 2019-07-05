Kazakh wrestlers bag 5 medals on Day 1 of Asian Championship in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh athletes won five medals on the first day of the 2019 Cadet Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Samatbek Izimgali and Nurtas Kydyrbai struck gold in the U45kg and 110kg weight classes, respectively.

Yerassyl Dauletbek gained a silver medal in the 48 kg weight class. Iskhar Kurbayev (51 kg) and Yerassyl Kenganov (55 kg) took bronze medals.



Three gold medals were earned by Iranian wrestlers. Also, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan won one gold medal each.