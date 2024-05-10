EN
    Kazakh wrestlers fail to earn Olympic quotas in Istanbul

    Kazakh wrestlers fail to earn Olympic quotas in Istanbul
    Photo credit: United World Wrestling

    The Greco-Roman wrestlers of Kazakhstan failed to secure Olympic quotas at the 2024 World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh Dinmukhammed Koshkar reached the men’s 67 kg quarterfinals and lost to Ramaz Zoidze from Georgia.

    Yusuf Matsiyev lost in the men’s 97 kg event to Lucas Lazogianis of Germany.

    Earlier Kazakhstan won four wrestling Olympic quota places in 60,77,87 and 130 kg.

