Kazakh wrestlers haul 5 medals in Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national Greco-Roman wrestling team hauled five medals at the Grand Prix Tournament named after Givi Kartozia and Vahtang Balavadze in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakh wrestlers won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.



The tournament brought together athletes from Georgia, Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan, the U.S., Armenia, Norway and Hungary.



Kazakh Mirambek Ainagulov and Daniyar Kalenov claimed gold in Men's 59kg and 66kg categories. Ainagulov defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Stig-Andre Berge from Norway in the final, whereas Kalenov upset American wrestler.



Maksat Yerezhepov lost to Armenian wrestler Karapet Chalyan in Men's 75kg weight class and settled for silver.



Bronze went to Daniyar Gadzhiyev (80kg) and Nurmakhan Tinaliyev (130kg).