Kazakh wrestlers haul medals at tournament in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Intercontinental Freestyle Wrestling Cup wrapped up in Khasavyurt in Dagestan, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani wrestlers managed to collect a number of medals at the tournament dominated mostly by Russian athletes.



For instance, Daulet Niyazbekov claimed silver in Men's 61kg category. Silver also went to Daniyar Kaissanov in Men's 70kg category.



Dmitry Popov of Kazakhstan won bronze in Men's 125kg weight class.