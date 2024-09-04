Kazakh wrestlers pocket 2 bronze at U20 Greco-Roman World Championships 2024

Kazakhstan won two bronze medals at the now-running UWW U20 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships 2024 in Pontevedra, Spain, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Aibek Aitbekov defeated Moldova’s Maxim Sarmanov 10:1 in the men’s 55 kg final bout to grab bronze.

Another Kazakh wrestler Temirlan Turdakyn beat Armenia’s Ruben Gevorgyan on the road to the men’s 87 kg bronze. The bout ended with a score of 3:1.

The 2024 UWW U20 World Championships kicked off September 3 in Pontevedra to run until September 8.