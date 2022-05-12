Kazakh wrestlers sweep 4 medals at Deaflympics in Brazil

CAXIAS DO DUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals at the 24th Summer Deaflympics underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, the training centre for physically disabled people reports.

The Kazakh wrestlers added one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals to the country’s tally.

As earlier reported, the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, brings together over 4,000 athletes from 100 states of the world. The Games will conclude on May 15.