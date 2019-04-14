Kazakh wrestlers to contend for top honors at Asian Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has announced the team roster for the Asian Greco-Roman Championships set to be held on April 23-28 in China's Xi'an.

Bishkek hosted the continental tournament in 2018. 10 prize winners and winners of Kazakhstan, Asian and World Championships will represent Kazakhstan at the forthcoming Asian Championships.



The team consists of Korlan Zhakansha, Meirambek Ainagulov, Kudaibergen Tursynov, Merizhan Shermakhanbet, Demeu Zhadrayev, Tamerlan Shadukayev, Maksat Yerezhepov, Azamat Kustubayev, Alimkhan Syzdykov and Damir Kuzembayev.